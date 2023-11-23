"Kinda messed up," "I'd rather you not be employed" - WWE fans furious over former star calling for releases just before Thanksgiving

Wrestling fans were furious when a former WWE star called for talent releases just before Thanksgiving.

The name in question is Eva Marie. Eva joined World Wrestling Entertainment in May 2013 and became a part of the Total Divas reality show. She was shifted to the main roster in just two months as she made her RAW debut in July. However, the 39-year-old parted ways with the company in August 2017 before returning in 2020. After a brief stint with the Stamford-based promotion, the star was again released from her contract in November 2021.

Eva Marie was recently heavily speculated to return to the Stamford-based promotion. The star took to Twitter amid these speculations and wrote that some talent should be released from WWE in order for the company to afford her contract. You can read more about it here.

Fans were quick to notice her post and started commenting on it. Most did not want talent cuts in order to see Eva Marie back.

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recalled her serious meeting with Stephanie McMahon

Eva Marie posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she talked about how scared she was before meeting Stephanie McMahon for the first time after pretending to know how to dance with Fandango.

"First of all, this is bringing me way back. Second of all, this is with Stephanie McMahon so my heart is racing. I totally recall this moment for sure because it was one of my first times ever meeting Stephanie. And meeting her on this situation is never a good thing. And this is when I was pretending that I could dance with Fandango," she said.

Fans want to see Ms. All Red Everything back in the Stamford-based promotion, but not at the cost of anyone getting fired. However, her tweet seems to be a joke or an attempt at keeping kayfabe alive. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for her.

Do you want to see Eva Marie back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.