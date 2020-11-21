During an interview with Dayton 24/7, King Corbin discussed a variety of topics, including his aspirations with WWE and the upcoming Survivor Series. King Corbin has been selected as one of the members who will represent Team SmackDown at the Survivor Series.

King Corbin will represent the blue brand at Survivor Series, but Corbin is still thinking further ahead. In a recent interview, he revealed that he still has other goals he wishes to achieve within WWE, including winning either the WWE or Universal Championship. King Corbin had his opportunity but failed in cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase sometime back.

"I've still yet to get my hands on a world title, whether it's the Universal Title or the WWE Championship. That's my goal, non-stop." H/t Dayton 24/7

King Corbin reveals who he wants as the final member of Team SmackDown

King Corbin officially became a member of Team SmackDown on the episode that aired a week before last. King Corbin defeated Rey Mysterio after an initial distraction from Seth Rollins to earn his position on the team. Corbin became the third member, joining Jey Uso and Kevin Owens on the team.

Speaking to Dayton 24/7, King Corbin discussed who he thinks should become the fifth and final member of Team SmackDown. Corbin specifically pointed out that he thinks the team lacks some power and size in general, so it should come as no surprise who he felt could bring to Team SmackDown.

"It's important we pick a good fifth member. I think we need to put some size and strength on the team. Someone like Big E would be extremely beneficial to our team." H/t Dayton 24/7

King Corbin will wrestle alongside the likes of Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins when he enters the ring representing Team SmackDown. It is clear that of the four men selected so far, King Corbin is the least experienced when it comes not just to Survivor Series matches but tag matches. However, we wish King Corbin and Team SmackDown the best, as they attempt to defeat a very internally disruptive Team RAW.