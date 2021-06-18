King Corbin responds to Xavier Woods' desire to become the next King of the Ring

King Corbin is the undisputed monarch of SmackDown and WWE. Corbin took on the monicker of King Corbin back in 2019 when he participated and won the 16-man King of the Ring tournament.

Since then, he has gone on to take up residence and establish his kingdom throughout the WWE.

His kingship was recently challenged by Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style, along with his accomplice Rick Boogs, have stolen Corbin's crown.

However, Shinsuke Nakamura isn't the only WWE Superstar looking to take the crown. The New Day's Xavier Woods recently put his name in as the first entrant into the next edition of King of the Ring, should it be announced.

Been screaming into the void about #KOTR for years so time to shoot my shot. This works for people with the rumble so I’ll try it...



IM ANNOUNCING MYSELF AS THE FIRST CONTESTANT IN THE HOPEFULLY EVENTUAL KING OF THE RING TOURNAMENT (let’s see if this sticks) — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 17, 2021

King Corbin recently responded to Woods on WWE's The Bump, stating that he welcomes Woods' challenge and looks forward to crushing his dreams.

"At least Xavier Woods wants to earn an opportunity to wear the crown. I think that's important to him, to his career, I'm happy to make it a disappointment, a regret in his long career that he will have that he came up short in a tournament for something that he cares so dearly about. But the tournament is what is necessary to wear that crown, and I won it. If you wanna shot, talk to somebody, maybe cry to a few people and try to get another tournament set up. Xavier Woods, I would love to face him in that tournament, absolutely. It could be in the finals, it could be in the first round...I mean his dream will be cut short. I'm happy to do it." said King Corbin

"At least @AustinCreedWins wants to earn an opportunity to wear the #KOTR crown. The tournament is what's necessary to wear that crown. I would love to face him in that tournament." - @BaronCorbinWWE



cc: @ScrapDaddyAP @SonyaDevilleWWE#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/5Rd89zk5RJ — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021

It would be great to see King Corbin and Xavier Woods duke it out in another King of the Ring tournament. Hopefully, WWE will re-introduce the tournament sometime in the near future.

King Corbin will attempt to take his crown back on this week's episode of SmackDown

As mentioned earlier, King Corbin is having some issues dealing with Shinsuke Nakamura and his accomplice Rick Boogs. The duo have managed to steal Corbin's crown, which has left him understandably annoyed.

WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed that King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura will meet inside the ring on this week's episode of SmackDown to decide who will finally get to keep the crown.

Who do you think will leave SmackDown with the crown atop their head? Would you like to see another King of the Ring tournament? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun