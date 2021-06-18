King Corbin reveals who he would like to have perform his entrance music

King Corbin has had some issues with Shinsuke Nakamura of late. One of the many problems he is having with the King of Strong Style is his new accomplice Rick Boogs.

Boogs has been accompanying Shinsuke to the ring for the past few weeks now and has even performed Nakamura's theme song on his guitar from time to time.

Not only does his live performance annoy King Corbin, but Boogs has also cost him multiple matches against Shinsuke Nakamura thanks to his timely distractions and interferences.

Rick Boogs may be a thorn in King Corbin's side, but there can be no denying that his live performances of Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance music are always entertaining. Corbin was recently asked on WWE's The Bump who he would like to perform his theme music, and he already had an answer ready.

Pointing to a white guitar in his backdrop, King Corbin revealed that he would like to have Matt Heafy from Trivium perform his theme.

"We'll just point to this white guitar here, and it's Trivium. My buddy, Matt (Heafy)...lead singer and lead guitarist for Trivium. Why not have that man come out and shred the stage?" said King Corbin

One of the hosts also suggested a possible battle between Matt Heafy and Rick Boogs, but Corbin believes that it wouldn't even be a good contest.

"It wouldn't be a battle, it would be over pretty quickly for Rick Boogs." said King Corbin

It would be interesting to see a live performance of King Corbin's theme. Perhaps we will get to see it sometime soon, maybe at SummerSlam or WrestleMania 38.

King Corbin isn't the only WWE Superstar who would like to have their theme performed live

WWE has started a trend of having popular bands and singers perform WWE Superstars entrance music at major pay-per-views. Rick Boogs is just one of many people who have performed live.

Superstars like Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Triple H, and many more have had popular bands and performers play their music.

Bayley is another superstar, much like King Corbin, who has some thoughts on who she would like to have to perform her theme music.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been pitching the idea of having Hayley Williams from Paramore perform.

