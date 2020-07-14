King Corbin shares a running joke about Randy Orton and John Cena in NXT

King Corbin has had his fair share of ups and downs in the WWE. He has come a long way from his Lone Wolf days. The King is one of the few WWE Superstars that has dawned many gimmicks as a heel, making the crowd hate his every move. The former WWE RAW General Manager was in an interview and shared a backstage joke about Randy Orton and John Cena.

King Corbin jokes about Randy Orton and John Cena

King Corbin was in an interview with Busted Open Radio. During the show, Corbin spoke about his NXT days and working matches in the WWE. While talking about his worked punch abilities, King Corbin recalled the time NXT stars would joke about working with Randy Orton and John Cena.

"In NXT it was a thing, 'would you work with Randy Orton that way?' We always make fun of Randy because he doesn't want anyone to hurt him. In NXT, if you did something, it was 'would you do that to Randy Orton? Would you do that to John Cena?' I want those guys beating on Vince's door and going, 'I want to work with this kid because he looks like he's murdering people and he's not, he's taking care of people.' The best are the best at that. Look at Undertaker and the things that he's done. His punches look like he's killing people, and guys aren't picking their teeth up off the mat. That's important. I definitely want my work to be at the top. I'll get tweets all the time, 'Corbin is unsafe, he killed that dude, did you see how hard he hit him?' Got you. I take pride in that. My punches are one of those things that I take a lot of pride in. I don't throw a jab, because if I throw a jab, it's going to dent somebody's nose. I threw 10,000 jabs when I was doing Golden Gloves, they are made to hurt people and are harder to control, so I don't throw them." (h/t Fightful)