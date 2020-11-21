King Corbin showed his appreciation for The Undertaker and even discussed WWE's recent announcement of a move to the Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL.

King Corbin interviewed with Dayton 24/7 news to discuss the impact of The Undertaker's career and WWE's move from the Amway Center in Orlando to the Tropicana Field in Tampa.

King Corbin will represent Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. However, the main topic of conversation at Survivor Series will be the Final Farewell of The Undertaker. The WWE legend made his debut at Survivor Series 30 years ago. Corbin talked about what he learned from The Undertaker throughout WWE career.

"He's a guy who continually evolved at the right time and stayed true to himself, which I think is difficult." H/t Dayton 24/7

King Corbin himself has gone through an evolution of sorts, starting his WWE career off as Baron Corbin, only to promote himself to the title of king. Perhaps he will take a page out of The Undertaker's book and stay true to himself despite how difficult it may be.

King Corbin is happy that the ThunderDome is moving to Tampa

Recently, WWE announced that they will move their base of operations for the ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando to the Tropicana Field in Tampa. The Amway Center will play host to the upcoming NBA regular season. As such, will require the WWE to move out. Luckily, the MLB season does not begin until 2021, allowing WWE to occupy the Tropicana Field.

Breaking: @WWE will bring its world-class viewing experience, WWE #ThunderDome, to @TheTrop in Tampa Bay as it begins a new residency starting with #SmackDown on Friday, December 11 at 8 PM ET on @FOXSports. pic.twitter.com/Jv3mvtvFBo — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) November 19, 2020

While it may seem unfortunate that the WWE will have to vacate the Amway Center, King Corbin could not be happier. Corbin is excited about the move for several reasons, including the fact that his home happens to be only 30 minutes away from the new location.

Advertisement

"It's 30 minutes away from my house versus an hour and a half. Now we're going into an even bigger building. I know Vince (McMahon) pretty well and I feel like he's going to ramp it up even more." H/t Dayton 24/7

King Corbin also discussed the rumor that the WWE may open seats to fans in January for Royal Rumble 2021. Corbin believes that this will be great for everybody and that many of the wrestlers and fans have been craving the interaction.

"I think it would be awesome for everybody. People are craving that interaction right now." H/t Dayton 24/7

King Corbin has a lot on his mind right now, especially the upcoming pay-per-view, Survivor Series, where he will be represent Team SmackDown as they face off against Team RAW. This will be Corbin's first time as a part of the traditional five on five match, despite being selected back in 2017. Hopefully, Corbin will put in a brilliant performance.