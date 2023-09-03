"KO ain't gonna like this" - WWE Universe erupts at the possibility of popular duo having heartwarming reunion on RAW

WWE Payback 2023 will be memorable for several reasons, including Cody Rhodes bringing Jey Uso back to the company and welcoming him to Monday Night RAW.

Jey Uso and his brother, Jimmy, have some unfinished business. But it appears that, at the moment, the company is happy to keep the brothers on opposite brands. Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man joining RAW will now see him cross paths with former Bloodline member Sami Zayn. The Canadian star was kicked out of the faction despite Jey being on his side for several months.

In the end, Jey chose his brother and turned his back on Zayn a few months ago. Now that The Master Strategist and Kevin Owens have dropped the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, The Bloodline story could be set to continue in an epic way on RAW.

The WWE Universe recently reacted to the possibility of a reunion between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso this week on RAW, with many suggesting that it could be quite the segment.

While some hope the two men can get back on the same page despite their differences, others wonder where Kevin Owens would fit into this reunion. For those unaware, KO was as much of a victim of The Bloodline as anyone else.

Will Jey Uso and Sami Zayn reunite on WWE RAW?

There is a real possibility that the two men could now cross paths on RAW and at least have a conversation about what happened during their last meeting. Jey Uso no longer has the support of his family, so his transition to the red brand will be interesting.

Jey Uso is still being called Main Event Jey, and some fans believe his first step could be challenging Gunther. The Ring General is set to break The Honky Tonk Man's long-standing Intercontinental Championship record later this week.

Will Sami Zayn and Jey Uso form an alliance based on what they were put through during their time in The Bloodline, or will Zayn remain on Kevin Owens' side and continue to push forward as a tag team on RAW? There are a lot of questions following Jey's move, but many fans are hoping for a heartwarming reunion between the two former stablemates.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Jey Uso will be on the same page when they eventually cross paths on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

