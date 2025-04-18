Kofi Kingston botches major WWE name; Michael Cole calls him out

Kofi Kingston had a major botch during the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff show today, and Michael Cole corrected him. The veteran will be competing in a massive title match this weekend at WrestleMania 41.

The New Day showed up during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show today, despite not being invited. Kofi Kingston grabbed the microphone and discussed The New Day's World Tag Team Championship match against The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41.

Kingston referred to Erik and Ivar as The Viking Raiders, which used to be their tag team name. However, the World Tag Team Champions are now known as The War Raiders, and Michael Cole quickly jumped in to correct Kofi Kingston.

"The War Raiders, guys, The War Raiders," said Cole.

You can check out the WrestleMania Kickoff Show in the video below:

The War Raiders captured the World Tag Team Championships by defeating The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the December 16, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. JD McDonagh has been out of action since suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung in January in a match against The War Raiders. It will be interesting to see which team leaves WWE WrestleMania 41 as the reigning World Tag Team Champions.

