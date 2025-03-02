Kofi Kingston breaks silence on John Cena's heel turn with a huge statement after WWE Elimination Chamber

It seems to be the era of unpredictable WWE turns as John Cena just crossed over to the heels' side after attacking Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber. Kofi Kingston reacted to the moment after the premium live event with a bold message.

Ad

WWE's final PLE before WrestleMania saw some of the biggest names in the company enter the dreaded Elimination Chamber structure. After 32 minutes of intense action, John Cena eliminated CM Punk last to win his ticket for a WrestleMania main event.

The Rock, Travis Scott, and Cody Rhodes joined Cena in the ring for what would transpire to be a potentially game-changing pro wrestling angle.

Cena low-blowed Rhodes and proceeded to assault the Undisputed WWE Champion with assists from The Rock and Travis Scott.

Ad

Trending

Kofi Kingston, who recently turned heel along with Xavier Woods, naturally had to give his two cents on John Cena's character change.

Kingston re-shared a recent post in which he claimed John Cena was on "their side." Following Cena's attack on Cody, Kofi doubled down on his opinions and made a big statement, as you can view below:

"See? Didn’t I tell y’all us and John Cena were on the same page?" wrote the former world champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H's reaction to John Cena's WWE heel turn

For years, fans yearned to see an evil and devious version of John Cena on WWE TV. The Cenation Leader's merch sales and overall impact on the business as a babyface was seemingly just too much for WWE to pull the trigger.

The times and the WWE management, however, have changed now. Under Triple H, it seems anything is possible from a creative front and John Cena's heel turn will arguably be discussed highly when looking back at The Game's track record as a booker.

Ad

The Chief Content Officer commented on the moment involving John Cena after Elimination Chamber and called it extremely "powerful" and unexpected.

Triple H even explained Cena's potential reasoning behind going heel and was just as excited as the fans to see the story develop heading towards WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.