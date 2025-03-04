Kofi Kingston brtually roasts three-time WWE champion on his birthday

Kofi Kingston has been in a foul mood recently and has taken to social media to voice his opinions. This has led him to brutally roast a three-time WWE champion, that too, on the latter's birthday.

The three-time champion in question is Ivar, one-half of the two-time World Tag Team Champions, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders. Having just turned 40, he got into a back-and-forth with Kofi Kingston.

Kingston recently responded to a fan on X who wished he could have been alongside Big E during the latter's newest venture, Main Event Menu. Kingston replied that he did not want to stuff his face with unhealthy foods, but it looked like something Ivar would be into.

Ivar retorted he would have loved to eat with Big E but wasn't invited. He then reminded everyone that he would defend his title tonight and wondered what Kingston would do. The New Day star responded, claiming he would be poolside in Costa Rica watching The Creed Brothers take the titles off him and Erik. However, he was far more brutal in his tweet.

"If you must know, I’ll be poolside in Costa Rica, watching the Creeds take those titles off your filthy, disgusting, staph-infected, greasy-a** waists. And on your birthday nonetheless! Now there’ll actually be a worthy reason to celebrate this day!" tweeted Kofi Kingston.

It will be interesting to see if Kingston gets his wish tonight and if the Creeds defeat The War Raiders. One thing is for sure, though: Erik and Ivar won't go down without a fight.

Kofi Kingston recently commented on John Cena's shocking heel turn

It's safe to say that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' heel turn was shocking but not as shocking as John Cena's. The Leader of the Cenation still has everyone reeling after he joined the dark side for the first time in his 24-year career at Elimination Chamber.

His heel turn led to several superstars and fans sharing their thoughts and opinions, including Kingston. The 43-year-old was busy ridiculing Joaquin Wilde of LWO, who recently spoke about how Cena gave him advice and told him to stop making excuses.

Kingston claimed that this proved that Cena agreed with him and Woods. A while later, following the heel turn, he responded to the same tweet, claiming The New Day and Cena are on the "same page."

Now that John Cena is officially a heel, it would be interesting to see him interact and work with other heels. Perhaps The New Day can call him and pitch a potential team up.

