Former WWE Champion declares The New Day to be the best tag team in history

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston believes The New Day's victory in the main event of SmackDown cements the group as the number one tag team in history.

This week's edition of SmackDown saw Kofi Kingston and King Woods take on The Usos and RK-Bro in a huge triple threat main event. The impromptu match was announced by WWE last night.

The match ended with Kingston pinning Jey Uso after a stomp from the top rope. As SmackDown went off the air, The New Day stood tall after defeating both brand's tag team champions.

Taking to Twitter, Kingston declared that the win elevated New Day to the status of the best tag team of all time:

⚔️ Sir Kofi Kingston, Hand of the King ⚔️ @TrueKofi And there you have it! Officially THE GREATEST TAG TEAM IN WWE!

👏🏾… 👏🏾-👏🏾 And there you have it! Officially THE GREATEST TAG TEAM IN WWE! 👏🏾… 👏🏾-👏🏾

The New Day could soon challenge The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The rivalry between The New Day and The Bloodline has been simmering for a while. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated the tag team champions in a non-title match on SmackDown last month.

King Woods followed it up by defeating Jimmy Uso in a bend-the-knee match. However, Roman Reigns attacked the duo after the match, injuring Kofi in the process.

The New Day, along with Big E, was involved in a heated feud with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief defeated Big E in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.

Kofi Kingston returned to action on last week's SmackDown as he helped The King of the Ring winner even the odds against the twins. The 13-time tag team champions will be looking for salvation after being humiliated by The Bloodline for weeks.

What are your thoughts on Kofi Kingston's comments? Do you think The New Day is the greatest tag team in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

