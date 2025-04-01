Kofi Kingston demands post be deleted following WWE star's surprise return on RAW

Kofi Kingston demanded that a post on social media be deleted following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran turned heel in December 2024 alongside Xavier Woods after refusing Big E's offer to become their manager.

Kingston is a member of The New Day on the red brand, and the faction is despised by the WWE Universe following their treatment of Big E. Tyler Bate made his triumphant return to the ring last night after missing several months due to a torn pectoral muscle. He reunited with his New Catch Republic tag team partner, Pete Dunne, to battle Kofi and Woods last night on RAW.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods wound up escaping with the victory, but the former WWE Champion was irate at Fightful for their social media post today. The publication shared a video of Tyler Bate trapping Kingston in the Airplane Spin before dropping him to the canvas, and the veteran reacted by demanding that the post be deleted.

"Delete this," wrote Kingston.

Big E used to be a member of The New Day but has not competed in a match since suffering a broken neck in March 2022. He currently appears on the RAW Recap show on WWE's official YouTube channel alongside Sam Roberts.

Former WWE writer claims the company made a mistake with The New Day's storyline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently questioned why the company didn't do more with The New Day's betrayal of Big E.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that the company missed an opportunity to introduce a new tag team as rivals of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He suggested that Big E could have introduced the new team after his former faction left him behind.

"I don't know why they didn't set it up this way, but if set up right they could have kept that thing going with Big E and Big E could have done the old, 'I can't wrestle, but I'm gonna bring in a team.' That would have been huge. That's such a no-brainer, bro, and would have been such an easy road to go down, but it might be too late to do that right now," Russo said. [From 07:50 – 08:12]

You can check out the video below:

The New Day still gets a reaction from the crowd, but they are currently not scheduled for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, World Tag Team Champion Ivar sent an interesting message to the duo earlier today on social media.

