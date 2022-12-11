Kofi Kingston makes history by surpassing WWE legend and Edge after winning the NXT Tag Team Championship

The New Day has won the NXT Tag Team Championships. With the win, Kofi Kingston surpassed Edge and Booker T with 15 Tag Team Title reigns.

A few days ago, Kingston and his tag team partner, Xavier Woods, arrived in NXT to lay out the challenge to Pretty Deadly. This led to the confirmation of their match at NXT Deadline.

The New Day are former multi-time RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. With their win over Pretty Deadly, they have now become Triple Champions.

Kofi Kingston has mostly won tag team titles with Xavier Woods and Big E. However, he has also previously won tag titles with superstars such as Evan Bourne, CM Punk, and R-Truth.

The New Day's win at NXT Deadline marked the end of Pretty Deadly's second reign. They captured the titles at NXT Worlds Collide, but their reign ended after 97 days.

The New Day is expected to stay on NXT going forward, and the WWE Universe could witness them mix up with numerous exciting tag teams the brand has to offer. A match against The Creed Brothers is a real possibility from here on.

