Kofi Kingston comments on Big E’s self-criticism after his run as WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston has shared his thoughts on Big E's run as WWE Champion, which came to an end at the Day 1 premium live event. Kingston believes his former tag team partner was very successful in his time at the top of the company.

The Powerhouse of Positivity told Sports Illustrated that he was disappointed with the way his reign ended. He also admitted that he doesn't want to undergo the same fate as Kingston after losing the coveted title. Since losing the belt, The New Day member has failed to recapture his main event form.

During a recent interview on Rick Ucchino's Pro Wrestling podcast, Kofi Kingston stated that he wasn't surprised by some of Big E's remarks. He added that his former stablemate said what he felt was honest.

“I thought he did great," said Kingston. "We’re always the biggest critics of ourselves. We've always taken pride in holding ourselves to the highest standard (...) Myself, Woods and E (...) I wasn't surprised to see some of the things that he had said about the way things went. He gave what he felt was an honest look at his time.”

Kofi Kingston says he's proud of the way Big E carried himself as WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston was the first member of The New Day to win the WWE Championship. He captured the title at WrestleMania 35 and lost it on an episode of SmackDown in October 2019.

Big E began his title reign on the 13 September episode of RAW when he defeated Bobby Lashley after cashing in his Money in The Bank contract. He ultimately lost the title to Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 in a Fatal 5 Way match.

Kingston stated that he's proud of his former partner for being able to fulfill his role and being able to put the company on his back.

“I'm real proud of him and the way that he carried himself as champion," said Kingston. "He was able to kind of switch things up, but (...) stay true to himself. He's always had the support of the people. (...) He's always able to go out there and entertain and do things that, as a man that large, he should not physically be able to do."

The New Day member went on to praise Big E's athleticism and skill on the mic.

"He goes out there and showcases his athleticism. Every single time he touches the mic, he's able to move people and make people feel. It’s a lot harder to do, than you would think. (...) I'm super proud of him for being able to fulfill that role (...) and be the face of the company. And to get that shot and to chase that shot. That's what he deserved,” Kingston continued.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Kofi Kingston will be an entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. This means he could earn another opportunity at the WWE Championship if he wins the bout.

Do you think Big E deserved a longer reign as WWE Champion? Sound off below!

