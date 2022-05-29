"A surprise when nobody expects it" - Former WWE Champion reacts to teaming up with Drew McIntyre 

New Day member Kofi Kingston recently spoke about teaming up with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Last week, after Butch and the rest of Fight Night brutalized Xavier Woods, the former King of the Ring winner mentioned that he was tired of the numbers game and would get Kofi and a mystery partner to take on Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. When the time came for the six-man tag team match this week, the mystery partner was revealed to be Drew McIntyre.

WWE Correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the "Drew-Day" on Smack Talk to get their thoughts on the match. The trio were elated with how the events had transpired earlier in the evening. Kofi Kingston mentioned that the surprise was sweeter because no one expected it.

Here's what Kofi had to say:

We feel good. You see, the best thing about a surprise is a surprise when nobody expects it. You understand? Everybody online was trying to ask us, who is it going to be? Who's it gonna be? Not one person online on social media knew that it was gonna be Drew." (From 2:30 - 2:44)

Xavier Woods also mentioned that not a single person in the WWE Universe had imagined that they would team up with the Scottish Warrior.

"We went to towns and cities all over America, all over the world. And they had no clue. No clue. Not one person said Drew," Woods added. (From 2:50 - 2:56)

You can watch the full video here:

You can view the full SmackDown results from this week here.

Drew McIntyre and The New Day defeated Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch

The Celtic Warrior was confident of his team's chances against New Day and their mystery partner. He announced that Xavier and Kofi could enlist anyone and they would still not be able to beat Fight Night.

However, things quickly changed when Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring for the match. He manhandled Ridge Holland during the match before hitting the Glassgow Kiss and Claymore. Woods tagged in a dropped the Elbow on Holland to pick up the win.

This encounter could be the culmination of the feud between Fight Night and The New Day. It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre once again resumes his quest for gold against Roman Reigns with this win behind him.

