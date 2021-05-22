"I wasn't supposed to be there" - Kofi Kingston recalls Kofimania and winning the WWE Championship

In 2019, Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship by defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. The long and storied win was titled "Kofimania", which to this day remains one of the most important events in recent WWE history.

Kofi Kingston became the first ever African-born wrestler to win the WWE Championship. It was a historic event in the history of WWE and is fondly looked back upon by fans.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sirius XM's Busted Open, Kofi Kingston discussed what it was like winning the WWE Championship and what it meant for him. Kingston said:

"For me, nothing will ever be the way that Kofimania was. I hate it when it comes out of my mouth because it doesn't sound really cool when I say it." Kofi continued, "I feel like that was such a unique situation, the way the whole thing came about. We talk about storytelling in our industry and for me that was like a decade plus of story."

"With all the chapters and the ups and downs, it was kind of like the Marvel series like from Iron Man all the way to Avengers." Kingston added, "So we had a unique opportunity to build it the way that we did and a lot of it was unintentional because I wasn't supposed to be there. I don't know if there will be anything quite as impactful as Kofimania but who knows."

At the time, WWE seemed to be pushing Mustafa Ali for a position in the WWE Championship picture, but after being sidelined with an injury, Kingston took his spot at Elimination Chamber 2019.

What followed was a legendary build-up for Kofi Kingston as he overcame challenges on his road to WrestleMania. He went on to dethrone Daniel Bryan and win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

Kofi Kingston defeated Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW earlier this week

Earlier this week on RAW, Kofi Kingston had a big night. At the start of RAW, Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge which anyone apart from Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman could accept.

In the main event, it turned out that Kofi Kingston, who had earlier in the night defeated Randy Orton, answered the WWE Champion's call.

The match went back and forth but it ended with Kofi Kingston rolling up the reigning WWE Champion with a little help from Drew McIntyre. What do you think is next for Kofi Kingston? Let us know in the comments section below.

