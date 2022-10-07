"I love you too"- Kofi Kingston sends a heartfelt message to formerly released WWE Superstar

Kofi Kingston had a heartwarming interaction with former WWE star Samir Singh on Twitter.

Samir and his brother Sunil were part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly five years. The duo made their main roster debut as The Singh Brothers, helping Jinder Mahal in his quest for the WWE Championship. They were separated from Mahal in 2018 after the Superstar shake-up and returned to their old gimmick of The Bollywood Boyz.

The duo were largely used in comedic segments since then, during which they won the 24/7 Championship multiple times. Samir recently shared a throwback video on his Twitter handle where he challenged Kofi Kingston to a singing duel. After performing below par in the competition, Kingston was recorded shouting "I love you too" to one-half of The Bollywood Boyz.

Replying to the above tweet, Kofi wrote:

"Eyyyy! Singh Brother! I love you too!"

Kofi Kingston has been a part of WWE since 2006

While many superstars have come and gone over the last 15 years in WWE, Kofi Kingston has been a prominent part of the TV programming since 2008.

Kofi made his main roster debut on the January 22, 2008 ECW after a series of vignettes hyping his debut. He became the first African-born wrestler to hold a championship in WWE after defeating Chris Jericho for the Intercontinental Championship in his first match as RAW Superstar.

The high-flyer has not looked back since, winning the Intercontinental Championship four times and the United States Championship thrice. The biggest victory of his career came at WrestleMania 35 where he defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship. He is also a noted tag team star as a part of The New Day and has won the tag team gold 14 times.

During an interview with Graham 'GSM' Matthews of WrestleRant Radio, Kofi Kingston stressed that it's incredible how long he's been a part of WWE.

“It’s wild to have been around for so long. I look around the locker room and it’s like man, 'I don’t know really any of these guys.' I know them, but as far as knowing them intimately and personally, there’s a lot of new faces, which is a good thing. So I’m just blessed to be able to still be hungry, be healthy and be having fun, and being able to do this on a full-time basis," said Kofi. [H/T WrestleZone]

The New Day member is currently a part of SmackDown roster and often competes in tag matches with Xavier Woods. The duo's other partner, Big E, is currently sidelined due to a neck injury.

