Konnan questions if WWE is looking to bury top RAW star in light of his recent losses

Pro Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on whether or not WWE is currently burying Matt Riddle.

Over the past year, the former UFC star has been given more time in the spotlight, from teaming up with future Hall of Famer Randy Orton to taking on huge stars like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Despite all these moments, Riddle has never picked up a huge singles win that would further propel his star power.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan was asked if WWE may be burying Riddle due to him continuing to lose big matches.

"But he is a top guy, he had the Tag Team titles with Randy Orton, they were the most over tag team, they were selling t-shirts and now he’s in a f*****g big program with Seth Rollins, he is a top guy," said Konnan. [From 1:46 to 2:09]

Matt Riddle's most recent big loss came at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales, against Seth Rollins as the former Universal Champion outsmarted the Original Bro.

Former WWE personality has a different view on Matt Riddle

Whilst Konnan sees the 36-year-old as a major player for the company, former WWE personality Jim Cornette has a different opinion regarding the Original Bro.

During a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Corentte said that he doesn't understand Matt Riddle's wrestling moveset as well as his overall presentation.

"I just don't know what the f*ck with Riddle. He's all kicks or big moves or suplexes. There's no wrestling to him. You don't see him drop down, one tackle, hip toss, kick off, arm drag, body slam, drop kick, fire up... whatever. It's all this odd sh*t that he's doing and the barefoot thing and the goofy hair and the wildlife flying out of his a*s. I just don't get it." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Despite Jim Cornette's polarizing views on the RAW Superstar, Matt Riddle is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the company today, with him featuring in major storylines week in, week out.

