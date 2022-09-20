"Why are you destroying the whole tag division?" - WCW veteran is unhappy with Braun Strowman burying tag teams

Former WCW star Konnan says he is disappointed with how Braun Strowman single-handedly destroyed the Maximum Male Models on last week's WWE SmackDown.

Since The Monster Among Men returned to WWE on RAW's September 5th edition, he has been on a rampage, putting everyone down in his path. The former Universal Champion interrupted MMM's segment at the Friday night show and quickly laid ma.çé and mån.sôör with ease down.

This hasn't gone down well with Konnan, who recently shared his unfiltered views on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100. The wrestling veteran recalled how even on his debut, Braun Strowman had attacked four formidable tag teams, The New Day, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios.

"I was not a fan how last week, in one fell swoop, Strowman just buried the whole talented tag division, who have been, for months, putting on good matches, and this just buried them in one night. And today, I was doubly disappointed," said Konnan. [From 3:18 to 3:36]

Konnan added that he was left wondering why WWE was hell-bent on destroying its tag division just to put Strowman over. He pointed out that the tag team division has been doing great in recent months by putting on memorable matches.

"This guy just went in and destroyed them again and I'm thinking to myself, "Why are you destroying the whole tag division?" That whole tag team divison is really good, they have been putting on good matches against each other," added Konnan. [From 4:16 to 4:29]

Braun Strowman wants to feud with Roman Reigns

One of the most storied WWE rivalries of the past decade has been between Strowman and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The pair always put on a barnburner whenever they stepped inside the squared circle. In a recent interview, Braun Strowman shared his desire to reignite his feud with The Tribal Chief.

The Monster Among Men feels he and Reigns are each other's best opponents as they always weave "magic" in the ring.

"As you know, Roman [Reigns] and I are gonna butt heads one of these days. There's never been a better dancing partner for me, there's never been a better dancing partner for him. What we do is magic and that's go out there and beat the hell out of each other," said Strowman.

For now, Strowman is focused on his bout with Alpha Academy's Otis in a singles encounter on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

