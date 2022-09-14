"He's getting paid a lot of money" - WCW legend speculates on RAW Superstar Edge's WWE future 

WCW legend Konnan recently expressed his thoughts about Edge's WWE future after he was seemingly written off TV following a heinous attack on this week's episode of RAW.

The Rated R Superstar went to war with Dominik Mysterio on the red brand this week. Post-match, the Hall of Famer was brutally assaulted by Dominik and his Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. The show went off-the-air with Edge down and out, struggling to get back on his feet.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan speculated about the veteran performer's future after the events on RAW. The wrestling legend stated that he doesn't see The Rated R Superstar retiring as he's still in great shape and is paid a fortune to work minimal dates.

Furthermore, Konnan added that Edge could continue to wrestle in WWE even a year from now if he's still healthy.

"I don't think he [Edge] will retire, I think he still looks good, he still has a lot to offer and he's getting paid a lot of money to work very few dates. He's on a real sweet deal, and I think after a year if he's still hot, he'll do another one, because he can still go, that's what I think. Who knows maybe he's like, you know, "I can do only one more year and I'm out," but he's being paid very well," said Konnan [1:06 - 1:34]

Check out the full video below:

Edge could be taking time off from WWE

Rumors about Edge taking time off from WWE began swirling on the internet soon after this week's RAW culminated. This was solidified when a report suggesting he could be away from the promotion due to his limited schedule emerged.

While fans will surely miss the Rated R Superstar's presence on the Monday Night show, it's safe to say he would return determined to exact revenge on The Judgment Day for their act. A feud-ending clash with Finn Balor could tear the house down if it materializes sometime down the line.

Do you see the Hall of Famer legend hanging up his wrestling boots anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha