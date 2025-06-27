Konnan gives update on WWE's plans for AAA (Exclusive)

Konnan commentated on the AAA and WWE Worlds Collide event alongside Corey Graves on June 7. In an exclusive interview, the wrestling legend gave an insight into what fans can expect next from AAA's exciting roster.

On April 19, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that the company had purchased AAA. The dual-branded Worlds Collide show featured wrestlers from AAA and WWE, with RAW, SmackDown, and NXT talents all represented on the card.

Regarding future plans, Konnan told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that AAA wrestlers are more likely to appear on NXT than RAW and SmackDown:

"Yes, definitely NXT, yeah. We got a lot to offer, bro. We got a lot to offer. There's people you didn't even see in the first show that you will see in the second." [3:23 – 3:40]

Mr. Iguana was one of the most talked-about AAA stars after Worlds Collide. In the video above, Konnan explained the entertaining character's origin story.

Konnan names three potential AAA breakout stars in WWE

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Chad Gable in the Worlds Collide main event to retain the AAA Mega Championship. The show featured four other matches, including Aero Star, Mr. Iguana, and Octagon Jr.'s win over Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Lince Dorado.

Konnan believes Octagon could be a success in America alongside El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Psycho Clown if they receive more opportunities:

"I think Dr. Wagner Jr. I think Psycho Clown could break out. I think, who else? Octagon." [2:48 – 3:17]

Octagon got involved in an altercation with Dominik Mysterio at Worlds Collide. Later that day, he unsuccessfully challenged the Judgment Day member for the Intercontinental Championship in a five-minute match at Money in the Bank.

