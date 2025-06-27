  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Konnan gives update on WWE's plans for AAA (Exclusive)

Konnan gives update on WWE's plans for AAA (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jun 27, 2025 15:32 GMT
WCW legend Konnan [Image Credits: wwe.com]
WCW legend Konnan [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Konnan commentated on the AAA and WWE Worlds Collide event alongside Corey Graves on June 7. In an exclusive interview, the wrestling legend gave an insight into what fans can expect next from AAA's exciting roster.

Ad

On April 19, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that the company had purchased AAA. The dual-branded Worlds Collide show featured wrestlers from AAA and WWE, with RAW, SmackDown, and NXT talents all represented on the card.

Regarding future plans, Konnan told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that AAA wrestlers are more likely to appear on NXT than RAW and SmackDown:

"Yes, definitely NXT, yeah. We got a lot to offer, bro. We got a lot to offer. There's people you didn't even see in the first show that you will see in the second." [3:23 – 3:40]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

youtube-cover
Ad

Mr. Iguana was one of the most talked-about AAA stars after Worlds Collide. In the video above, Konnan explained the entertaining character's origin story.

Konnan names three potential AAA breakout stars in WWE

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Chad Gable in the Worlds Collide main event to retain the AAA Mega Championship. The show featured four other matches, including Aero Star, Mr. Iguana, and Octagon Jr.'s win over Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Lince Dorado.

Ad
Ad

Konnan believes Octagon could be a success in America alongside El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Psycho Clown if they receive more opportunities:

"I think Dr. Wagner Jr. I think Psycho Clown could break out. I think, who else? Octagon." [2:48 – 3:17]

Octagon got involved in an altercation with Dominik Mysterio at Worlds Collide. Later that day, he unsuccessfully challenged the Judgment Day member for the Intercontinental Championship in a five-minute match at Money in the Bank.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications