Konnan provides his honest opinion on The Bloodline storyline featuring major WWE Superstars

Wrestling veteran Konnan has provided his take on The Bloodline and the faction's current storyline featuring major WWE Superstars.

In the last few months, The Bloodline angle picked up steam with the betrayal of Sami Zayn and the involvement of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso, who have played major roles.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan claimed that he is simply going with the flow of the storyline instead of predicting how things will play out in the future.

"Usually I always try to guess what's going to happen but I'm just going with the flow. Whatever happens, I think I'm going to like. They've done such a great job," said Konnan. [From 8:39 to 8:59]

Disco Inferno thinks Jey Uso could betray his Bloodline stablemate Roman Reigns

During the same edition of the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno mentioned that the next big angle in the Bloodline storyline is Jey Uso betraying Roman Reigns.

Inferno stated that Jey would hit The Tribal Chief with a superkick to finally turn his back on his stablemate.

"You know how we've been building up to obvious pops that occur, and you can see where the storyline was going, and they delivered. You built it up to Sami [Zayn] getting accepted into The Bloodline. They built up to Sami turning on Roman [Reigns]. They built up to the Kevin Owens hug, Sami hugging. And these were all spots that we saw in the storyline that were going to happen, and they still got huge pops. The way the storyline is going is, the next big pop, to me, that they will deliver is Jey Uso turning on Roman Reigns with the Superkick, leading to the finish of the match," said Inferno.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe

WM 38

WM 39



Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight WM 37WM 38WM 39Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight #WrestleMania in the same title reign 🤯 WM 37 ✅WM 38 ✅WM 39 ✅Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight #WrestleMania in the same title reign 🤯 https://t.co/YhXHPYJYY6

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes