On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW legend Konnan was asked about his alleged heat with John Cena. Konnan refuted the claim said that he never had heat with Cena but did acknowledge that he had said that John Cena may have been over pushed:

No, there was never heat between me and Cena. I was probably just saying something like that I thought his s*** was whack or some s*** like that, which I did. That was probably about it and maybe I might have said that he was over pushed but at the times I met him, he was cool with me, a little stand-offish, but nothing to get heat over.

You know, he ended up going to Hollywood and becoming a great worker but I think at that time, what I was probably saying was that he's over pushed and I just thought his gimmick was corny.

Konnan reveals original plans for him in AEW

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan also opened up about why he didn't sign with AEW. Konnan said that he had initially received an offer to go to AEW along with Santana and Ortiz, before they ended up being put with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.

La noche que nuestro hermano @SoyHijoDelPerro proclamó PERROMANIA !! pic.twitter.com/NOakm8PJ0E — KAHN (@KAHNMAL) September 26, 2020

Konnan added that he was also contacted about joining AEW along with another tag-team but talks never materialized to anything and he was never contractrd again. Here's what Konan said:

The only thing I will say I was offered to go in with LAX (Santana and Ortiz) then all of a sudden, they were with Jericho. Then, they talked about me coming in with another tag team and after that, I was never contacted again.

Working alongside @JamesGunn on #SuicideSquad was an absolute masterclass in how to best bring beloved characters to life in a new and fun way. I cannot wait for the #DCUniverse to experience more of absurdity that is the Peacemaker in this new project on @hbomax!!! pic.twitter.com/PZ9dOa7Dzj — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2020

Santana and Ortiz have found a lot of success in AEW as part of the Inner Circle. However, they came up short in the recent Parking Lot Fight against Best Friends following interference from Orange Cassidy.

