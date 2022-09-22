"A little bit too quick" - WCW legend says WWE shouldn't have booked Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul so soon

Konnan recently shared his thoughts about WWE booking a match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul for the upcoming Crown Jewel 2022.

Last week, The Tribal Chief appeared as a guest on Logan's podcast, IMPAULSIVE. While the show went smoothly, the YouTuber took digs at the Undisputed Universal Champion once he left the studio. Following this, Logan Paul appeared on WWE SmackDown, where he officially laid down a challenge to Reigns.

Soon after, at a media conference, the match with Roman's title on the line was confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As expected, the announcement divided fans, with many believing it was too early for Logan Paul to compete for such a prestigious title. Konnan echoed similar sentiments while speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100.

He initially praised Logan, saying he came in as a fan of wrestling, unlike other celebrities in the past who had little knowledge of the business.

"These guys (Logan Paul and Pat McAfee) are wrestling fans. Because we have seen too many times they bring celebrities in, and they have zero clue what the product is, and fans know, and they s**t on them, and they get into the ring, and they look like s**t," said Konnan

Konan then explained that though guys like Logan, Pat McAfee, and Bad Bunny have proved themselves, it was too early to grant someone with so little experience with such a major title opportunity.

"These guys like him, McAfee, Bad Bunny said, "I'm not gonna get embarrassed like others other guys have, you know, like Snoop Dogg. I'm gonna go in, train, and gain the respect." He (Paul) may be able to get a good match out of Roman, but I just think it was a little too quick," added Konnan (2:08 - 2:42)

WWE Head of Creative Triple H is a fan of Logan Paul

In a recent interview, The Game stated that he was instantly impressed by the work and dedication Logan showed to prepare for his first two matches in WWE. Triple H added that the YouTube personality has won his respect, which is why he's all set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title.

"Logan was totally different. Logan was a guy that came in, talked to us about it, and as soon as we talked to him about doing something, man he started to put in the work... When I saw him in the ring for the first time, he blew my mind. I saw him do it again, after that blew my mind. This is the guy as I said earlier earned my respect. In this business, I do not give my respect very easily. He has earned that and its why he is here," said Triple H

As impressive as Logan Paul has looked so far, it'll take a herculean effort from him to end Roman Reigns' era-defining run with the gold.

