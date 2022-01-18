"He's not funny" - WCW legend is not amused by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Konnan believes Brock Lesnar’s recent comedy segments on WWE television have not been amusing.

Lesnar has shown a more light-hearted side to his menacing on-screen persona in recent months. The WWE Champion even told a knock-knock joke to Bobby Lashley on last week’s episode of RAW, ending with the punchline, “Bobby who? Exactly.”

Speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, WCW legend Konnan questioned why WWE shows a giant graphic of Lesnar’s sword tattoo during his entrance. He also critiqued the former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s recent attempts at humor:

“That’s totally unnecessary, that graphic, I’m not sure what that even means… Here’s the thing with Brock – and I’ve said this before – he’s not that funny to me. He tries to imitate Paul E. [Paul Heyman] and show his funny side, but it’s not funny. When he’s scripted, he’s not funny. His UFC unscripted character was mint. That’s the guy that should be talking,” said Konnan.

Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Lashley in a first-time-ever singles match between the two heavyweights at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

Konnan has enjoyed the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns rivalry

Roman Reigns’ positive COVID-19 result forced the company to cancel his planned match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 earlier this month. The Beast Incarnate still competed at the event, winning the WWE Championship from Big E in a Fatal 5-Way match.

Overall, Konnan admitted that he is a fan of the Lesnar vs. Reigns storyline, especially the interactions both men have had with Paul Heyman:

“I liked the fact that, at the very end, was Paul E. still in cahoots with Roman? That’s why he [Lesnar] got hit with the Superman Punch, so this is a great story.”

As things stand, Heyman currently represents Lesnar as his advocate. The former ECW owner previously worked as Reigns’ special counsel and has dropped hints recently that he still has allegiances to the Universal Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Keepin’ It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you find Brock Lesnar funny? Yes No 16 votes so far