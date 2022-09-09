"Do you have anything else?" - WCW legend says Austin Theory has become "stale" on WWE RAW 

Konnan recently shared his honest thoughts on Austin Theory's presentation on WWE RAW, saying his character has grown "stale" in recent weeks.

One of the company's brightest prospects, Theory has been a mainstay on RAW for months now. He also holds the coveted MITB briefcase, which allows him to get a World Championship anytime, anywhere.

Both at SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle 2022, Theory attempted to cash in but was knocked out before he could officially become a part of the Universal Title matches.

However, WCW legend Konnan believes the former United States Champion has been doing more of the same in recent weeks. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Keepin' It 100, Konnan opened up about Theory's character becoming "repetitive" and "stale."

The wrestling veteran added that the 25-year-old performer is restricted to boasting about being the youngest MITB winner. Konnan also spoke about Austin Theory's match with Kevin Owens on this week's WWE RAW, where KO emerged victorious, saying it was a typically good outing for both athletes.

"I'm starting to lose a little bit of interest in Theory because he's too repetitious and getting stale with the same thing. 'I'm the youngest money in the bank winner, and you're jealous.' Do you have anything else? KO was, as usual, good on the mic. Theory wasn't that good on the mic but good match," said Konnan. (From 5:03 - 5:20)

Austin Theory could soon have the biggest match of his WWE career

If the recent reports are anything to go by, Austin Theory could have the biggest match of his WWE career against John Cena at WrestleMania 39 next year.

This development hasn't shocked fans, as Theory has been taking many potshots and digs at the 16-time WWE Champion for months.

Even during Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration on the June 27th episode of RAW, Austin Theory confronted him in a fun backstage interaction.

John Cena last competed at SummerSlam 2021 in a losing effort to Roman Reigns, and fans would be waiting with bated breath to see him step inside the ring again.

