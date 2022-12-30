Kurt Angle believes dominant WWE stable split too soon

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that the Ruthless Aggression era stable called Team Angle, which included him, Shelton Benjamin, and Charlie Haas, was special and ended up splitting too soon.

Shelton and Haas were brought to SmackDown in late 2002 as backups for Angle, who was the WWE Champion at the time. The trio were a formidable faction, putting on clinics in-ring regularly. The young duo even won Tag Team titles during the team's short run.

The faction only lasted about six months, as the Olympic gold medallist fired his two proteges in June 2003. The duo went on to have a successful year as "World's Greatest Tag Team," before being split courtesy of the 2004 Draft.

The former WWE Champion recently took to Twitter to note the 20-year anniversary of Team Angle's formation. He noted that the group had potential and was broken up too soon.

"20 year anniversary of Team Angle. This faction was very special. It ended way to soon." he tweeted

As for individual trejectories after the group split, Kurt Angle would wrestle in WWE at the highest level before leaving in 2006, working for TNA/Impact Wrestling for a decade before returning to WWE. Shelton Benjamin saw some success in the company, even winning the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, Charlie Haas floundered in his two stints as a single wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion. He did win the tag titles one more time with Rico.

Kurt Angle opens up about a possible in ring return

Kurt Angle's stellar career came to an end at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, in a rather underwhelming fashion. The Hall of Famer has now discussed the possibility of making an in-ring return.

The 54-year old took on Baron Corbin in his final match. While the bout was decent, many fans wanted someone with higher prominence in Kurt's career to have done the honors.

The Wrestling Machine revealed that he had knee surgery not too long ago in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He then went on to speculate that if he ever came out of retirement for one last match, it would be a tag team affair with younger wrestlers, so as not to expose his deteriorating physicality.

"If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me." [2:43 to 3:00]

Even though Kurt Angle's career has officially come to an end, it wouldn't hurt to return for one last gimmick.

