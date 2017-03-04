WWE News: Kurt Angle believes that he can pass the WWE physical tests and make an in-ring return

Angle fought his last match for WWE in 2004, against Sabu.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 04 Mar 2017, 12:36 IST

The proponent of ‘Intensity. Integrity. Intelligence’

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle recently appeared for a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated where he asserted that he still had a few more matches left in him. Angle claimed that he could still clear the WWE physical but insisted that WWE had not given him any notification in this regard.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier this year, it was announced that Angle would be inducted as the leading man into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017 along with the Rock n’ Roll Express, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long and Beth Phoenix.

However, this would not be the last time that we would see the proponent of ‘Intensity. Integrity. Intelligence’ as he is scheduled to appear on both RAW and SmackDown following the Show of Shows. It has also been suggested that Angle might assume the role of the General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Also read: WWE News: Kurt Angle says he doesn’t doubt WWE putting him in title picture

The Olympic gold medalist has not appeared on WWE TV for over a decade. Angle’s last match for the company was at an ECW taping on 8th August 2006, against Sabu.

The heart of the matter

Angle has been very buoyant regarding his much-awaited return to the company. While his comeback might limit him to a managerial role, his optimism can surely see him wrestle perhaps one last time in the WWE ring.

During the interview, Angle stated that he was far from done and claimed that he still has quite a few matches left in him.

He further hinted at the possibility of him wrestling once again for the company but maintained that WWE had not notified him in this regard. Here is what he had to say:

“If everything goes the right way with the physical, which I believe I would pass very easily, I believe there is an opportunity for fans to see Kurt Angle wrestle in WWE. But again, I have to reiterate, they have not talked about that at all.”

What’s next?

As noted above, Angle would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017. He could also replace GM Mick Foley as the next General Manager of the flagship show. Foley is currently expected to take some time off of WWE TV as he is scheduled to undergo a hip surgery.

Angle is no stranger to the corporate life as he has previously played the role of SmackDown’s General Manager back in 2004, albeit briefly.

The Wrestling Machine has also suggested that he wishes to face AJ Styles in the WWE. While the two men have met elsewhere, this would still be a dream match for the WWE Universe.

Imagine the possibility of the Olympic gold medalist taking on arguably the best wrestler today!

Sportskeeda’s take

Fans of wrestling are eagerly waiting for the Wrestling Machine to make his return to the WWE. And if it does happen, SmackDown would perhaps be the perfect place to do so.

As said by the man himself, Angle can still perform at the highest level, albeit probably not on a nightly basis. WWE should capitalise on this opportunity and pit him against some of the more prominent talents on the main roster.

A fighting General Manager... how does that sound for a designation?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com