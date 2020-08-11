Kurt Angle challenged to a match at RAW Underground

WWE's very own Olympic Gold Medallist, Kurt Angle had retired from in-ring competition after he lost his match against King Corbin at Wrestlemania 35. Now, it looks like Dolph Ziggler is luring the WWE Hall OF Famer into coming out of retirement for a match at RAW Underground.

Dolph Ziggler vs Kurt Angle at RAW Underground?

The Showoff, Dolph Ziggler impressed fans around the world on last week's segment of RAW Underground. The former WWE Champion made quick work of his opponent before revelling in his victory.

This week, hours before WWE RAW is scheduled to air, Ziggler has decided to issue a challenge to Kurt Angle. The Showoff and Kurt Angle have met in the ring only on one occasion, and Ziggler wants to have another go.

The last time Dolph Ziggler and Kurt Angle met in a ring was at Crown Jewel 2018 in the semifinals of the WWE World Cup Tournament. Even though Kurt Angle pushed his opponent to the limit, Ziggler prevailed that night and advanced to the finals.

1 of the best to ever do it! I think we deserve a rematch one of these days, Kurt. #rawunderground pic.twitter.com/gchxSShVtG — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 10, 2020

In the finals, Dolph Ziggler was scheduled to face The Miz. But due to an unfortunate injury, The Miz was replaced by Shane McMahon. McMahon beat Ziggler in the finals to be called The Best In The World.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Shane McMahon returned to WWE TV with what is touted as his brainchild. McMahon introduced WWE fans to RAW Underground.

RAW Underground is a segment on WWE RAW that entails MMA fights with no rules. The set up includes a crowd around a ring, what looks like a scene from Fight Club. On last week's segment of RAW Underground, Shane McMahon brought in Dabba-Kato, who proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

The episode of WWE RAW ended when The Hurt Business showed up on RAW Underground, beating their opponents in quick succession. The trio claimed that RAW Underground was under new management before the show came to a close.

A few hours ago, a SPOILER was reported regarding the upcoming segment of RAW Underground on WWE RAW.