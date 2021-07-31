Kurt Angle confirms that a major former WWE Champion had a habit of going off-script

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle answered many questions during a recent 'Ask Kurt Anything' session on AdFreeShows.com, and he commented on The Rock's tendency to go off-script.

Angle has been in multiple segments and promo duels with The Rock, and he had to be prepared for the unexpected every time he stepped into the ring with the legend.

It's no secret that Dwayne Johnson is gifted with the ability to produce one-liners and insults on the fly. Kurt Angle said that the former WWE Champion didn't need a script to cut an exciting promo.

Even if a script was involved, Angle added that The Rock was unpredictable with his delivery and would often mix things up live during the show.

"Yeah, I mean, he improvised a lot. So you didn't know what he was going to say. Even when you knew what the script was, he didn't follow the script entirely. So, you didn't know if you're going to crack up or start crying. I mean, Rock was one of the best promo guys in the business, and he is one of the most entertaining guys. You just didn't know what he was going to say, and you had to be ready," revealed Kurt Angle.

😂 the fun we’d have when we’d wrestle non-televised shows.

Btw👇🏾 is tame compared to other things we did.

Fun fact: approximately 4yrs earlier my opponent here (@RealKurtAngle) would win an Olympic gold medal 🥇 in wrestling in 1996.

With a broken neck. True story. #toughSOB https://t.co/eJA2qIGKRv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 31, 2020

When will The Rock return to WWE?

The Rock is one of the select few professional wrestlers who can keep a crowd engaged for 15+ minutes without a script, and Kurt Angle's revelation should not surprise anyone.

There's a lot planned for The Rock in WWE. He's set to make his return to the company at Survivor Series in Brooklyn and will then make appearances on both RAW and SmackDown as he likely builds to Roman Reigns. [@AndrewZarian]



As perhaps the top Rock mark, I'm a happy man. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 23, 2021

As for The Rock's in-ring return, all roads lead to a potential WrestleMania 38 mega match against Roman Reigns.

WWE officials hope the Hollywood sensation will be available for a program with SmackDown's Tribal Chief. The latest reports indicate that he is set to return to WWE for this year's Survivor Series event.

The promo battles between the Samoan cousins promise to make for some must-watch television!

