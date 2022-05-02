"One of my best friends" – Kurt Angle on his friendship with top WWE RAW star

WWE legend Kurt Angle opened up about his friendship with Randy Orton, who he considers one of his best friends.

Kurt Angle was one of the top stars in WWE when Orton made his debut in 2002. The duo shared the ring on several occasions, and The Viper was one of Angle's last opponents during his first run in WWE.

Angle spoke about AJ Styles' career and his rivalry with The Phenomenal One on the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show. Angle was disappointed with the way the match with Styles ended after Orton's interference caused a disqualification. While speaking about Orton, Angle said The Viper is one of his closest friends:

"That's one of my best friends. He's a solid dude. I absolutely love him." (from 47:30 to 47:36)

In his first run with WWE, Angle's last pay-per-view match came against Randy Orton at Vengeance 2006.

WWE legend Kurt Angle on how he and Randy Orton became friends

Last year, Angle said he travelled with The Viper during his first run with WWE, which helped them bond and become good friends:

"When Randy first started, I traveled with him quite a bit, and that didn't last that long, but we'd travel every few weeks, and, you know, just bulls*** and go to the events, and, you know, kill time together. So he was one of my best friends at that particular time, especially in 2006."

Kurt Angle and Randy Orton's friendship continued over the years, and their spouses are also friends. Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle host a podcast called The Wives of Wrestling.

