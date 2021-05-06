Kurt Angle reveals that a former WWE Champion was selfish when he was younger

Kurt Angle and co-host Conrad Thompson returned for another stacked episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, and the topic in focus was Judgment Day 2006 and all the top news stories from nearly 15 years ago.

WWE suspended Randy Orton at the time due to 'unprofessional conduct,' and Kurt Angle opened up about the incident on his podcast.

Angle explained that Orton was just a kid when he started in the WWE. He believed that Orton needed time to mature as a performer and a human being, and The Viper thankfully developed well as his career progressed.

Angle stated that Orton was selfish during his early days in WWE as it was all about him and no other superstar. The Olympic Hero felt that Orton was just immature, and as time went by, the Apex Predator completely transformed as a person.

"Yeah, Randy was 21 when he started, and he was just a young kid. He needed to mature. He had to make some mistakes in order to capitalize from it, and it made him a better human being. He is very well centered now. He is very giving, very kind. When he was younger, he was a little more selfish, and it was all about him, and you know, he was just immature. He needed to develop a little bit more to become a better human being, and he did. I think he did a phenomenal job. You heard him last week on the podcast. He is a different person now, completely," Angle explained.

Kurt Angle on his relationship with Randy Orton in 2006

As noted above, Randy Orton was a guest on last week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show, and he admitted to 'occasionally doing some knucklehead stuff' when he was a promising young talent in WWE.

Despite Randy Orton's questionable backstage behavior, the multi-time WWE champion shared a close bond with Kurt Angle in 2006.

Kurt Angle revealed that he was good friends with Orton as they traveled together on a few occasions and would connect really well.

"We were pretty good friends. We connected quite a bit. You know, we would travel with each other every once in a while. When Randy first started, I traveled with him quite a bit, and that didn't last that long, but we would travel every few weeks, and you know, just bulls*** and go to the events, and you know, kill time together. So, he was one of my best friends at that particular time, especially in 2006," Angle concluded.

Randy Orton and Kurt Angle continue to be very close friends to this day, and the fact that The Legend Killer was the first-ever guest on Angle's podcast should give you a clear understanding of their relationship.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.