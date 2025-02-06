Kurt Angle gives his honest thoughts on Triple H as the head of WWE creative (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle has been keeping an eye on the WWE product. The Hall of Famer recently gave his honest thoughts about Triple H and the job he has done as the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based company.

Bill Apter and Kurt Angle were at the International Wrestling Hall of Fame, where both legends of the business received their rings. Apter got a chance to interview The Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer, where he asked him about his thoughts on a variety of topics.

When asked about the RAW on Netflix Premiere on January 6th, Angle praised Triple H for his role as the head of WWE creative:

"I loved it. I thought the old legends coming back - The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, I thought they did an excellent job. I give Triple H a lot of credit for being the head guy right now. He's doing a great job." (1:10-1:30)

Kurt Angle further explained that while Triple H is old school in his booking philosophy, he is also able to connect with the younger generation:

"He's able to transition. He is old school but he gets with the times. He understands the younger generation, he definitely gets it." (1:40-1:51)

Triple H may have reached out to Kurt Angle about doing something in WWE

Kurt Angle has stated that he stands by the decision to retire from in-ring competition following WrestleMania 35 all the way back in 2019. It's hard to believe that almost six years have passed since. Recently, there was some speculation from fans about whether The Olympic Hero might return for a one-off match during John Cena's farewell tour.

Fightful Select reported that WWE reached out to The Olympic Gold Medalist regarding participation in something. What that "something" could be is only the subject of speculation. Regardless, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return in some sort of angle - presumably a one-off appearance.

It will be interesting to see if Angle makes an appearance on WWE TV for a segment in 2025.

