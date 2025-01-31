Former WWE Champion reportedly contacted for return days after he officially confirmed he will never wrestle again

The countdown to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event has begun, and WWE is pulling out all the stops to make it a must-see event. Rumor has it that the creative led by Triple H recently reached out to former WWE Champion, Kurt Angle.

The Olympic gold medalist rode off into the sunset after passing the torch to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Since then, Kurt Angle has stood firm on his retirement decision.

He recently reiterated the same when he was asked about potentially facing John Cena one last time during the latter's farewell tour. However, that could change come February 1.

Fightful Select has learned from sources close to Angle that he was contacted by WWE regarding his "participation in something" this week. It wasn't clarified whether he was approached for the 30-man Royal Rumble match or an additional appearance.

Whether he makes his present felt on the show remains to be seen, but the 56-year-old Hall of Famer will be in Indianapolis this weekend for the WrestleCon event.

Is Kurt Angle vs. John Cena still a possibility in WWE?

It's never say never in the wrestling business, but Kurt Angle has made it clear he wouldn't step out of retirement due to injury risk.

In an interview with Great Offshore Sportsbooks, Angle shared his thoughts on Cena's retirement tour and expressed his desire to see The Cenation Leader get one last title run.

"I'm hoping that he not only gets a retirement tour, but I'm hoping that he gets a title run. John, what he's been able to do for the business and for the WWE is nothing short of amazing. John has proved himself to be the greatest superstar of all time. And I think he deserves a title run to make sure that he gets that number 17. So he could be the first one in history to be 17-time world champion. I think he deserves that," Angle said.

John Cena will be one of the participants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this weekend. Will the Champ repeat his 2008 and 2013 heroics? Only time will tell.

Who do you want to see win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match? Sound off using the discuss button!

