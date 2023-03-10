Former WWE Champion is "the best wrestler ever," states Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is one of professional wrestling's most experienced performers, and one star he feels stands above them all is Bret Hart.

Despite never facing off one-on-one, Angle, like many others, knows greatness when he sees it, and The Hitman is arguably the best pure wrestler of any generation.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Kurt detailed his admiration for the former WWE Champion and stated that he is the best to ever lace up a pair of boots.

“The best wrestler ever, the best in ring performer I’ve ever seen. But Bret was the man, I mean I watched tapes and film of him over and over again and I was absolutely in love with the guy." [2:26 - 2:45]

Today, Bret Hart and Kurt Angle have retired from in-ring competition, with both legends being immortalized by World Wrestling Entertainment after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Former WWE Superstar wanted a "dream match" with Kurt Angle

Given his legendary status amongst today's generation of performers, many stars wanted to face the Olympic Gold Medalist before he retired from the business.

During a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, former WWE star Keith Lee explained why Angle was his dream opponent.

"For as long as I could remember, my number one dream match was against Kurt Angle. When I tell you I had an entire match in my head of things I wanted to happen. I wanted 20, 30 minutes [with him]." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

During his professional wrestling career, Kurt Angle rose to the top to become one of the greatest of all time, winning a combined 12 world championships for various promotions.

