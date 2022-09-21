"Those guys would carry me through the match" - Kurt Angle names three top WWE Superstars he'd come out of retirement to wrestle

It sounds like Kurt Angle hasn't completely shut the door on the idea of one more match.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 35, and he also had double knee replacement surgery earlier this year. But that doesn't sound like any of those things would deter Angle if the right opportunity presented itself.

Kurt Angle recently sat down with Wrasslinews to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he'd still like to have a match against John Cena, Angle admitted that he would. He also name-dropped Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as the other stars he thinks could carry him to a good match at his age.

"John, I still think that he is possibly still in his prime. So I would definitely say John Cena," Kurt Angle said. "And the reason for that is, I'm 53 years old. I'm not the same athlete I was when I was 33. And when I decided to retire, it was because I lost the step. Knowing that John's still in his prime, I know that he can carry me through a match. (...) I'd want a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins, or even a John Cena. Those are the names that I would pick because I know those guys would carry me through the match." (4:18 - 5:23)

Kurt Angle prefers the idea of Baron Corbin being his last match over facing John Cena in an empty arena

While Kurt Angle wanted his final WWE match to be against John Cena, he didn't want to wait an extra year to have it and ended up working against Baron Corbin instead.

In hindsight, had he waited for the match with Cena, it would have been in front of an empty WWE Performance Center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking back on how things went, Angle said he'd take the match with Corbin over an empty arena match with Cena any day.

"That's tough. I mean, you're talking about a match that had no crowd," Kurt Angle said. "They want the crowd to be involved in the match. The last thing wrestlers want is an empty arena. They want to perform in front of people, and I would too. So I would say the Baron Corbin match, I would prefer that over a John Cena empty arena match any day." [7:44 - 8:11]

