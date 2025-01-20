Kurt Angle, Naomi, Finn Balor, and others react to WWE legend's emotional post

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Kurt Angle, Naomi, and Finn Balor, recently took to social media to react to Hall of Famer Mick Foley's emotional update. In his post, the legend shared an inspiring story of his weight loss journey.

Mick Foley is one of the greatest names to ever set foot inside the squared circle. After making a huge name in WCW and Japan, Foley joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 1996 and went on to win several titles, including the WWE, Hardcore, and Tag Team championships. The Hardcore Legend wrestled his last match in 2012.

Throughout his career, Foley played many popular on-screen characters, including Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind. The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Instagram to share an update on his weight loss journey. In the post's caption, Foley wrote that he had to drop weight after it became extremely hard for him to do day-to-day activities, revealing that he could have had a heart attack at any point.

The former world champion also mentioned that he had some good news to share as he lost a whopping 100 pounds and was now feeling much better.

Check out his Instagram post below.

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Mick Foley's emotional post, including Kurt Angle, Naomi, Finn Balor, Cash Wheeler, Al Snow, Matthew Jackson, Chris Jericho, and more. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross, Renee Paquette, and Chavo Guerrero Jr. left wholesome comments on it.

Check out a screenshot of stars' likes and comments below.

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Mick Foley's Instagram handle]

Mick Foley cleared the rumors of him possibly returning at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Mick Foley recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, where he talked about his weight loss journey. During the conversation, Foley revealed that he would not be entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

"I wouldn't say I'm not entering the Royal Rumble, but I'm not entering the Royal Rumble. That's a pretty big leap from what I've been saying. I was in the Nightmare Rumble, I did okay, I had fun."

It will be interesting to see whether Mick Foley ever returns to the Stamford-based promotion for a final storyline.

