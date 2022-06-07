"Wasn't supposed to happen" - WWE Hall of Famer opens up about infamous botch against Sting

Sting has had a legendary career in professional wrestling that has spanned across four decades. It's safe to say he's had his fair share of bad botches along the way.

One of the worst ones took place at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory in 2007. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle accidentally legitimately busted The Icon open with a baseball bat.

The Olympic Gold Medalist recently took to social media to reflect upon the moment and said that it was never supposed to happen. Angle revealed The Icon was actually meant to catch the bat midswing, but it slipped through his hands and cracked him on the head instead. Tweeting out:

"The time I busted @stinger wide open! It wasn't supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches. #wrestlingbloopers," Kurt Angle tweeted.

Sting was recently written off of AEW Dynamite due to an undisclosed injury

Sting initially retired from professional wrestling back in 2016 at the WWE Hall of Fame. It occurred after suffering a serious neck injury at the hands of Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a match for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2015.

Four years later, the WCW legend made his AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special, saving Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes from Team Taz. The Vigilante wrestled his first match with the company in March 2021 at AEW Revolution. He teamed up with Allin to face Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks in a "cinematic" style street fight.

The Franchise of WCW was relatively injury-free in All Elite Wrestling but was written off television on the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. Kyle O'Reilly came off the top rope and stomped The Stinger's foot inside a steel chair.

It's unknown when the WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to AEW programming or the nature of his injury that required him to be written off television to begin with.

The fact that The Icon is 63 years old and is still taking these crazy risks in the professional wrestling business is very impressive. The WWE Hall of Famer has been able to write his own final chapter in All Elite Wrestling. Hopefully he'll get to eventually retire on his own terms. To this point, it's gone very well for him so far.

