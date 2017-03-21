WWE News: Kurt Angle opens up about first meeting with Vince McMahon following WWE return

The pair had a warm reunion when they met for the first time since 2006.

The two met for the first time in 11 years

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle recently opened up on his first meeting and conversation with the Chairman of the WWE Vince McMahon, following his return to the organisation which gave him his first break in professional wrestling.

Speaking to Sporting News, Angle revealed that Vince welcomed him back home with open arms and that there were no hard feelings despite his less than amicable departure from the WWE back in 2006.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle and the WWE split up back in 2006 at a time when the Olympic Gold medalist was suffering from major personal issues including drug abuse, alcohol problems, and more, but he successfully came back to have an incredible career with the likes of TNA, NJPW, and several other indy promotions across the globe.

Kurt Angle made his long-awaited return to the premier wrestling promotion earlier this year after he was announced as the first inductee into this year's WWE Hall of Fame with the ceremony taking place the night before Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

Despite this, there was always some trepidation on how Vince McMahon would react upon meeting the man who left his company over a decade ago

The heart of the matter

It seems like everyone was worried for no reason really, as Angle spoke in glowing terms about the reunion that he had with Vince saying:

“We met and the first thing he did was embrace me. He hugged me like I was his son. It got really emotional. We didn’t leave on the best terms. It wasn’t bad terms, but there were some angry remarks, especially from my side and Vince was frustrated with me, with everything going on at that point in time. To be able to come back and Vince say just let it go, let everything in the past go. We’re here now, there’s nothing you need to worry about that occurred in the past. Just worry about right now and the future. We have some wonderful plans for you in the future,” concluded Angle.

What’s next?

For now, the next thing for Kurt Angle and the WWE will be the Hall of Fame ceremony where he will be inducted by John Cena. Following that, there is a great amount of speculation on whether Angle will step into the role of General Manager for Monday Night Raw.

The former WWE Champion has also expressed an interest in possibly wrestling another match or two inside a WWE ring once again after he his done with the induction ceremony. Whether the WWE grants him this wish, remains to be seen.

Author’s Take

We are certainly glad that Angle and Vince had a warm reunion and we can’t wait for Kurt to take his rightful place amongst the legends of the wrestling business in the WWE Hall of Fame.

After that, Angle deserves at least one send off match back at the promotion where he became a global Superstar.

