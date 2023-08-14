Kurt Angle reacts to Brock Lesnar's unplanned SummerSlam moment with Cody Rhodes

This year's SummerSlam produced a moment between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes that fans will replay for years to come. The Beast Incarnate acknowledged The American Nightmare after their match, and Kurt Angle found it a very cool thing to do after a heated rivalry.

The WWE Universe would surely remember Kurt Angle doing the same when he faced Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 19. Lesnar earned Angle's respect after beating him, and it's undoubtedly fascinating to witness the former UFC champion's career come full circle.

Kurt Angle understood the importance of putting talents over and was glad to see his former rival make Cody Rhodes look like a million bucks. The Olympic gold medalist reacted to the unscripted SummerSlam angle on his podcast, as you can view below:

"You know what? I thought it was kind of cool. You know, Brock has been bullying him for months, and all of a sudden, he respects him now because he beat him, and you know, that's a pretty cool moment," the Hall of Famer said on The Kurt Angle show. [2:06 - 2:30]

Kurt Angle noted that getting Brock Lesnar's admiration wasn't easy, and Cody Rhodes has done something right to have pleased one of the most dominant pro wrestling stars of the modern era.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"I think that Brock doing that, Brock wouldn't do that with just anybody, either. You have to earn his respect to get it." [2:31 - 2:40]

When will Brock Lesnar return?

As you might have imagined, the former WWE Champion isn't expected to be around on TV after wrapping up a solid three-match series with Cody Rhodes.

Over the years, Brock Lesnar has taken extended breaks after rivalries before returning for another high-profile feud. Reports state that Lesnar is expected to take some time off and might only be back in time for WrestleMania 40 next year.

While Lesnar has been advertised for Fastlane 2023, the ideal plan would be to return around Royal Rumble to build towards his match for the mega show in April 2024.

With Lesnar done with Rhodes, who should WWE book The Beast to face next? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here