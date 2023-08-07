Brock Lesnar hinted at huge character-breaking moment at SummerSlam months ago: Find out what he said

Brock Lesnar seemingly turned into a babyface at SummerSlam 2023 following his defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate shared a touching moment with Rhodes, embracing him and raising his hand in a show of respect. This scene appeared to symbolize the passing of the torch from Lesnar to Rhodes.

Interestingly, Triple H also revealed that this moment was allegedly unplanned. However, Lesnar had previously hinted at this emotional torch-passing moment in an interview.

A few months prior, Brock Lesnar was interviewed by ESPN's Daniel Cormier. In the interview, Lesnar discussed his WWE future and expressed his belief that it's now time for him to give back to the business. His choice of words hinted at his positive intention to contribute to WWE, as the company has played a pivotal role in shaping his notable career and establishing him as a megastar.

The Beast said that

"It's time for me to start giving back to the business."

Indeed, it appears that The Beast Incarnate is shifting his focus towards promoting and grooming future stars for the company rather than solely accumulating accolades for his already renowned career.

Furthermore, Lesnar also discussed his WWE future, acknowledging that he is uncertain about how long he will continue to be a part of the company. Speculations have arisen that WrestleMania 41 might serve as the potential culmination of The Beast Incarnate's WWE journey. According to rumors, the event could be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What's next for Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam

As of now, Lesnar is not listed for any upcoming premium live events or weekly shows. However, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar is expected to make an appearance at Fastlane. For those unaware, Fastlane is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Despite these reports from WON indicating a return, the specific timing of Brock Lesnar's next appearance remains uncertain as it has not been officially confirmed by WWE.

Despite his part-time status, Lesnar has been a participant in nearly every significant WWE premium live event. The portrayal of Brock Lesnar as a heroic character adds an intriguing layer to his presence, potentially leading to compelling feuds for The Beast Incarnate.

In this role, a babyface Brock Lesnar could engage in feuds with factions such as Gunther's Imperium and The Judgment Day, who currently play villainous characters within the Stamford-based Promotion.

