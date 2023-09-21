Kurt Angle reacts to Shelton Benjamin's WWE release with a heartfelt message

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has commented on Shelton Benjamin's WWE release along with a throwback photo of the good old days of them teaming up together.

It was one of those grim days again in professional wrestling as WWE reportedly released several talents, including a few veterans of the company. Shelton Benjamin issued a statement confirming his departure, and many members came out in support of the former United States Champion.

Benjamin broke through the ranks on the main roster early on in WWE as part of The World's Greatest Tag Team alongside Charlie Haas, as a part of Team Angle under the mentorship of the Olympic gold medalist. Shelton enjoyed a successful phase in the faction, and Kurt Angle looked back at all the memories he shared with his former teammate in an emotional message.

The WWE legend reacted to the end of Benjamin's latest WWE stint and called him a "badass", as you can view in his tweet below:

"Team Angle forever. Thank you Shelton for the memories, You're truly a badass 👊," wrote Angle.

What happened with Shelton Benjamin in his second WWE run?

After leaving the WWE in 2010, Shelton Benjamin spent the next few years in Ring of Honor and later in Japan. During that time, he consistently remained one of the most underrated wrestlers in the game.

He was considered underutilized throughout his first ten years with WWE, and fans were thrilled when the company announced they had re-signed him in 2017.

After initially teaming up with Chad Gable, Benjamin would go on to wrestle as a singles competitor and famously shared an epic moment with his former OVW partner, Brock Lesnar, at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

His best time on the main roster was spent with the Hurt Business. Following the seemingly abrupt end of the stable, he continued teaming up with Cedric Alexander but wasn't featured prominently on TV in recent months.

What's next for "The Gold Standard" after his WWE exit? Let us know what you think lies ahead for the wrestling veteran in the comments section below.

