Details of Stone Cold Steve Austin's recent text message to Kurt Angle revealed

Kurt Angle and Stone Cold Steve Austin had some classic matches during their prime. The Olympian recently shared memories from an old house show against the Texas Rattlesnake.

Angle also disclosed a recent text message from Steve Austin. Apart from being an exceptional worker, the Olympian was known for not getting tired in his matches back in the day.

On a recent episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' podcast, he revealed that Steve Austin was the only one who exhausted him. He recalled an instance from a live event match in Fresno several years ago.

Steve Austin still reminds Kurt Angle about their match. He mentioned the match in Christmas wishes to the Olympic gold medalist.

"He just texted me two days ago. He said, 'Merry Christmas, brother, remember Fresno!' (laughs). I replied Merry Christmas back to him and said, 'forget Fresno, I tagged, forget Fresno.' Yeah, so Austin blew me up. It was the only time ever I got blown in the ring," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle admitted that the incident with Steve Austin 'got on his nerves' as he was proud of being the fittest athlete during his heyday. The latter was aware of his weariness during their match, and he pushed him even harder:

"Alright, here's one that gets on my nerves. I had a reputation of being the best-conditioned wrestler in the company, in the world. Nobody could get me tried, nobody could blow me up, and nobody did until one night in Fresno. It was a house show, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and for some reason, I got really tired that night. And Austin knew I was tried, and he kept pushing me harder and harder, and he blew me up. He got me exhausted, and he never let me live it down to this day," stated Angle.

Kurt Angle ranks Steve Austin amongst the top four in-ring workers of all time

The Olympian has a lot of respect for Austin as one of the most technically sound stars to have graced the ring. He named three other WWE Legends as well.

Steve Austin was already an established name when Kurt Angle arrived in WWE. The latter learned several valuable lessons from the veteran as well.

In fact, Kurt Angle recently disclosed that Steve Austin taught him how to bleed during one of their matches. It is great to see that both WWE Hall of Famers have maintained their friendship after many years.

