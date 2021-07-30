"Steve made me a blade" - Former WWE Superstar reveals how he learned to bleed in matches 

Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle revealed how he learned to bleed in WWE from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShow.com.

Kurt Angle and Steve Austin faced each other in a singles match for the WWF/E Championship at SummerSlam 2001, and the high-stakes bout required some blood to complement the story.

Angle was still relatively new to the wrestling business and had not 'bladed' before his match against Austin. "Blading" has had a bad reputation in wrestling and is banned in WWE as the act involves using a blade to deliberately open cuts.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Steve Austin gave him the blade and recalled hiding it between his wrist tape.

"Well, you know, one of the first times I had to bleed was SummerSlam 2001 against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Steve made me a blade. So I had it. I put tape around my wrist and put the tape inside of it," revealed Kurt Angle.

Austin taught me the hard way: Kurt Angle on struggling to 'blade' during his WWE SummerSlam 2001 match

Angle stated that when the time came to use the razor blade, he faced many difficulties cutting himself open during the match.

Steve Austin, the more experienced competitor in the ring, took matters into his own hands and grabbed the blade from Angle. The Texas Rattlesnake then dug up a big cut which resulted in Angle bleeding profusely for the remainder of the WWE match.

Kurt Angle learned to bleed the hard way and added that he used Steve Austin's method, but less aggressively, throughout his career.

"When the time came to do it, I kept slicing my head, and nothing was working. It didn't; I just kept, I was barely even scratching the surface, and it was hurting, killing me. Like, it starts getting painful when you keep trying to gig yourself, and Austin's like, 'Sh** kid!' Give me that razor.' And he dug it in my head and twisted it. I mean, I bled. I didn't stop bleeding the whole entire match. It was horrible, and he taught me how to bleed, and from then on, that's how I did it. I just didn't do it as hard as he did it. He really, he dug it in really hard and twisted it really hard, and he probably got the blade in there a good half-inch, right against my skull. I bled profusely, but that's how I learned how to bleed, how to gig, and Austin taught me the hard way," added Angle.

Kurt Angle also spoke about his retirement match, 'laying into Hulk Hogan', and a lot more during a special 'Ask Kurt Anything' edition of the WWE legend's podcast.

