Kurt Angle recreates an iconic WWE moment with his daughter

Kurt Angle just created an iconic moment with his daughter Sophia.

Twenty years ago, John Cena made his WWE SmackDown debut and challenged Angle to a match in order to display his ruthless aggression. Cena went on to lose the match, but it set him on a path that helped define his entire WWE career.

In honor of this moment, Angle and his daughter Sophia reenacted the moment in front of their house and posted it on Instagram. You can check out the video in the embedded post below.

The American hero also explained his decision to make this video. Posting the following on his Instagram page:

"First! let me explain about my kids, While other daughters want their daddys to play barbie dolls with them, mine asks to recreate their favorite daddy promo with me. Second! My daughter has a mean slap. So you can see why this one is her favorite. Third! They have been waiting for this one for awhile, and of course I had to recreate the Ruthless Agression Promo in daddy- Sophia style. Forth! My neighbors probably think we are crazy *laughing emoji* #anythingformykids #whothehellareyou #Sophia #faceSore #KneeStillhurt #ruthlessagression #itstrue #retireddad," Kurt Angle posted alongside the video on Instagram.

Kurt Angle on why he believes WWE doesn't acknowledge him with the all-time greats

While Kurt Angle is in the WWE Hall of Fame, he doesn't seem to be held in the same regard as his other contemporaries like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H.

The Olympic gold medalist recently spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports about it and said he believes his time at IMPACT hurt his overall WWE legacy in the eyes of the company.

“There’s a reason for that. I left the company high and dry in 2006 and didn’t come back for 11 years,” Kurt Angle said. “When you leave a company like that, you’re gonna pay a price. I was in TNA longer than I was in WWE. So I think that has a bearing on it as well. Even though I’m a WWE product, it’s where I started and it’s where I ended, I think the WWE looks at me as a TNA product, and I think that’s the reason why.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Angel is currently recovering from double knee replacement surgery. He has been very upfront and honest about the fact that his in-ring career is over and that he's wrestled his last match.

