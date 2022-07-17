Kurt Angle goes into upsetting details about former WWE Tag Team Champion's career-ending injury

Kurt Angle has given more distressing details regarding former WWE superstar Jason Jordan's career-ending injury.

Angle has been one of the most outstanding performers in WWE history. His recent run with the company included a storyline of Jason Jordan turning out to be his illegitimate son. The program on Monday Night RAW was cut short as Jordan was struck with a severe neck injury in 2018.

Jordan underwent surgery to recover but after four years of being out of the ring, the injury may have permanently ended his wrestling career. Angle discussed the extent of the former American Alpha's injury and the process of his invasive neck surgery on his podcast:

“What happens is your vertebrae, you have discs in between each vertebra. When you injure your neck, the disc slides. What happens is it slides to the side. So it’s sticking out of the vertebrae. You have nerves that come out of the vertebrae, and those get blocked by the disc. Then you can’t feel your arm and you don’t have motor skills with one arm or both arms depending if they slide both ways. So usually, it’s just one way. You can’t feel one arm and you can’t use one arm. That’s what Jason was having trouble with. His disc sled and blocked the nerves to his arm,” Angle explained.

Angle also explained that Jordan still has difficulty navigating through some things and is struggling to this day:

“You know what’s crazy he has problems to this day. his motor skills, his hands are on and off all the time. He just can never get right. I’m not sure why that’s occurring with him because with me at least I got relief at times. With him, he’s never gotten relief. He has been really struggling with it for years.” H/T SEScoops

Kurt Angle reacted to rumors regarding Jason Jordan's on-screen mother in WWE

The Olympic gold medalist briefly touched upon the rumors regarding the addition of a female character to the storyline.

Dixie Carter and Stephanie McMahon were among the names to be rumored to be Jason Jordan's on-screen mother in WWE. The Wrestling Machine shot them down stating that he didn't hear anything about the names getting involved down the line:

"Okay, I never heard about Dixie Carter or Stephanie McMahon. That never came to me, at least (laughs)," Angle on rumors about Jason Jordan's on-screen mother. [10:38 -10:49]

Unfortunately, the storyline wasn't able to be given its intended ending even though it wasn't incredibly popular with the WWE Universe.

