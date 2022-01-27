"I won paper, rock scissors, so I got eliminated first" - Kurt Angle reveals incredible Elimination Chamber story

Kurt Angle has revealed that he once won a 'rock, paper, and scissors' competition to get himself eliminated first from an Elimination Chamber match.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a story regarding the Chamber contest from New Year's Revolution 2006, where John Cena defended the world title inside the dreaded structure. The wrestlers involved in the match knew Cena was booked to win, and the five other competitors didn't wish to be in the ring for the entire duration.

In addition to Kurt Angle and John Cena, the match also featured Chris Masters, Carlito, Shawn Michaels, and Kane, and they came up with a simple method to determine who got out first.

Kurt Angle added that the 'rock, paper, and scissors' routine wasn't a frequent backstage occurrence as they only did it that night for the Chamber match:

"No, we didn't know at that particular time (about Batista's injury). And that's not the reason I got eliminated early. The reason I got eliminated early was because I won paper, rock, and scissors (laughs). We had a competition because John Cena was the champion; he was going to retain the title at Elimination Chamber. So the other five of us decided everyone wanted to get eliminated early. They didn't want to last the whole match because they weren't going to win. And I won paper, rock, scissors, so I got eliminated first. That doesn't happen very often, but we did it that night."

Updates on Elimination Chamber 2022

As reported first by Fightful, the Elimination Chamber match is set to occur at the next Saudi Arabia show on February 19th, 2022, at the world's largest pillarless Superdome in Jeddah.

WWE confirmed the news with its official statement, and many top names have already been advertised for the yearly Saudi spectacle. Earlier reports suggested that WWE would rename the event with its significant implications on the WrestleMania card.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber the "WrestleMania Chamber." Not official until it's announced. WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber the "WrestleMania Chamber." Not official until it's announced.

Are you excited about the Saudi Arabia edition of the Elimination Chamber? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

