Elimination Chamber set to return at upcoming show, details revealed - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the popular Elimination Chamber match. The gimmick was most recently used at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in February 2021.

According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for a special show. The current plan is to bring the popular match type back at the event. It is not yet confirmed whether the name of the show will be based on the match. The report stated that staff in the area have been briefed on the current plan.

WWE last visited Saudi Arabia in October for Crown Jewel 2021. The Premium Live Event featured several top matches including the "Match of The Year" Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Edge.

The report further added that tentative preparations for the Elimination Chamber match has been going on since the previous event. Additionally, there have also been discussions of possibly taping an episode of WWE TV in Saudi Arabia in the future, however, there is no confirmation yet about that.

Who could step inside the Elimination Chamber this year?

Elimination Chamber is one of the most exciting and extreme gimmick matches in WWE history. The match involves six or seven competitors, four of whom are locked in one of the pods in the corners of the structure. Every five minutes, one pod opens at random and a new competitor officially enters the match.

The match was first introduced at Survivor Series 2002 where Shawn Michaels won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Triple H, Chris Jericho, Booker T, Kane, and Rob Van Dam inside the Chamber. The match has taken place 28 times and WWE turned it into a pay-per-view of the same name in 2010.

If the match returns this year, we might see the world champions, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, defend their titles inside the structure. Alternatively, the match could also be used to determine the No.1 contender for a world title at WrestleMania 38.

