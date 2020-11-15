Kurt Angle reveals real reason why Eddie Guerrero attacked him backstage after a WWE match

Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle are two of the many greats to have stepped into the WWE ring. The two Superstars were renowned for their in-ring skills as they could wow audiences with their work, while also being great characters while on the mic.

The two were close friends in real-life backstage, but like most friends they also fought. One very famous incident is when Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero fought backstage after a match in WWE. This was confirmed by JBL, who narrated the incident in a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone. You can watch the entire interview below;

Kurt Angle reveals why he and Eddie Guerrero fought backstage in WWE

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales, Angle spoke about how he and Eddie Guerrero had a close friendship and a brotherly relationship. He revealed that Guerrero confronted him after a match as he thought he was too stiff with him in the ring.

"But one night Eddie and I got into a little bit of a fight. It was me, Jindrak and Luther Reigns. We were in the ring and we had to get heat on Eddie at the end of the night and we were feeding them up and after the match was over I waited backstage for Eddie at the gorilla and he came back and he just went crazy and said: ‘What the hell you guys stiffing me for? You hit me for real’. And I said: ‘I didn't touch you’. And he said. ‘Yes, you did’. I said: ‘no, these guys did’. And Eddie was so mad. He wasn't listening. He pushed me. I pushed him back. And then he went to double leg me. Yeah, amateur wrestling move; and I sprouted got him in a Front FaceLock and started choking him out and Big Show was there and he broke it up."

Angle revealed that Big Show broke up the fight and carried the two warring Superstars to opposite sides of the room. The Olympic gold medallist spoke about how he and Eddie Guerrero fought a lot and that they had a "very passionate relationship ".

This week was the 15th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero's passing.

