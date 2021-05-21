Kurt Angle reveals two former WWE Champions found a way to bypass drug test suspensions 

Kurt Angle's most recent podcast episode revolved around the Olympic gold medalist's ECW stint and the final year of his first WWE run.

Kurt Angle and co-host Conrad Thompson brought up Rob Van Dam's name as RVD was one of the top guys in WWE's renewed ECW. The topic of WWE's drug testing policies and stance towards marijuana was also discussed in the latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com.

Kurt Angle revealed that WWE tested its superstars multiple times throughout the year, and fines were handed out to talents who failed the tests.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Rob Van Dam and Randy Orton devised a way to bypass possible suspensions by offering to pay up the fines in advance.

"Well, I think that the WWE, what they are doing right now, and I don't know if it has changed since I left, but they would just fine the wrestler. So, you're going to get drug tested seven times a year. If you're going to fail seven times a year, and this is one of the wrestlers, this is what I heard one of the wrestlers say, and I might as well say who it is, Randy Orton and Rob Van Dam," Angle said.

The former WWE champions apparently asked the company about the frequency of the tests and the total fine they could incur. Orton and RVD were willing to shell out the penalties and escape spending time on the sidelines due to suspensions.

"They basically told the company that they would, 'How much were the fines, and how many drug tests would I do this year?' So, they wanted to pay the money upfront (laughs). I think the fine was two thousand dollars, so they just said, 'Here, take 14 grand, I'm good.' They would bypass the test, and they wouldn't get suspended. So, I think marijuana, they have been lighter on about because it's not banned anymore. You don't get suspended, but you still get fined," revealed Kurt Angle.

It is a pretty safe product: Kurt Angle on using Cannabidiol (CBD)

Kurt Angle also opened up about his experiences using Cannabidiol (CBD) products and how it helped him improve his overall physical condition.

Kurt Angle explained that while he wasn't interested in the long-term usage of CBDs, the oil's medical benefits were quite effective and safe.

"I've tried CBD. It works. The cream works on my joints for a good hour. It doesn't last really long, but it is effective if you want to get a workout in, so you are not sore before you start training, but you know, that doesn't do anything long-term for me. So, I wasn't that excited about it. It is what it is. I think it does reduce swelling temporarily, and that's a good thing, and I think if you want to use CBD, go ahead and use it. It is a pretty safe product," Angle added.

During another stacked episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show,' the five-time WWE Champion also spoke about the graphic texts he sent to Vince McMahon before he left the company in 2006.

